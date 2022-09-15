SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Senior Officer Sells C$98,917.20 in Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stewart Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total value of C$98,917.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,841,343.68.
SSR Mining Price Performance
Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at C$18.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$17.01 and a twelve month high of C$31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.05.
SSR Mining Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SSR Mining Company Profile
SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.
Featured Stories
