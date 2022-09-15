SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Senior Officer Sells C$98,917.20 in Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stewart Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.32, for a total value of C$98,917.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,841,343.68.

SSR Mining Price Performance

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at C$18.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$17.01 and a twelve month high of C$31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.05.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$27.50 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$30.50 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.67.

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.