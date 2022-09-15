St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives GBX 1,519.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,519.20 ($18.36).

A number of brokerages have commented on STJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,420 ($17.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,757 ($21.23) to GBX 1,616 ($19.53) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,103.50 ($13.33) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,602.94. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 1,044 ($12.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($21.05). The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,167.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,244.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.59 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.41%.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

