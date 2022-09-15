Stacks Reaches Market Cap of $456.65 Million (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001743 BTC on exchanges. Stacks has a market capitalization of $456.65 million and $7.31 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stacks Coin Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,333,658,787 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stacks is www.stacks.co.

Buying and Selling Stacks

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. Discord | KakaoTalk “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

