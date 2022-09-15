StaFi (FIS) Hits Market Cap of $20.46 Million

StaFi (FIS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, StaFi has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One StaFi coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StaFi has a market capitalization of $20.46 million and $2.60 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00092455 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00077752 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00021136 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00030741 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007791 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000277 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StaFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

