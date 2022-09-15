Starbase Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (STAR)

Starbase (STAR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $227,626.02 and $31,326.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,892.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005105 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00058098 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012628 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00065132 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Starbase

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by the Minsk team in 2020, FileStar has an open-source developer community that contributes to an ever-growing code base. FileStar has implemented a distributed storage incentive mechanism based on Filecoin through technological innovations, refined design for economic model and governance mechanism, and has gradually evolved from distributed storage to distributed Internet incentive layer. The FileStar protocol native token is STAR, used to pay for gas and storage. Miners get STAR mining rewards and gas rewards. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.