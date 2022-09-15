Starbucks Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 61,950 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 26% compared to the typical volume of 49,187 call options.
Starbucks Stock Up 5.5 %
Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $92.70 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.35 and its 200-day moving average is $81.41.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.86.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after buying an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
