Starname (IOV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,880.00

Starname (IOV) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Starname has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $10,880.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Starname has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. One Starname coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,300.4% against the dollar and now trades at $948.55 or 0.04708801 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00822309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035321 BTC.

Starname Profile

Starname’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 128,264,894 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starname’s official website is www.starname.me. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/Starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values.

Starname Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

