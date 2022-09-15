STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Reaches Market Cap of $1.18 Million

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0624 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STARSHIP has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $3,391.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 796.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,428.44 or 0.12302455 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00840721 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021126 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00035222 BTC.
STARSHIP Profile
STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC.
Buying and Selling STARSHIP
