STASIS EURO (EURS) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $123.04 million and approximately $22.63 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,648.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00058648 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012784 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005469 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00064666 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00077093 BTC.

STASIS EURO is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

