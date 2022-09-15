Stater Hits One Day Trading Volume of $26,947.00 (STR)

Stater (STR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Stater has a market cap of $69,925.55 and $26,947.00 worth of Stater was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stater coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stater has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Stater Coin Profile

STR is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2021. Stater’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,900,000 coins. Stater’s official Twitter account is @StaterFinance.

Stater Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stater directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stater should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stater using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

