Status Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.00 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Status coin can now be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $99.68 million and approximately $12.00 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Status Profile

SNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. Status strives to be a secure communication tool that upholds human rights. Designed to enable the free flow of information, protect the right to private, secure conversations, and promote the sovereignty of individuals. Discord | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Weibo Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

