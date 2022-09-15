Steem Dollars Trading Down 3.5% This Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.62 or 0.00013189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $30.44 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007787 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00013669 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012252 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000691 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003033 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,618,849 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform.”

