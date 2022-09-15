Steem (STEEM) Hits Market Cap of $85.69 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, Steem has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $85.69 million and approximately $8.46 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000733 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00012100 BTC.
- Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000539 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008453 BTC.
- EGO (EGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000845 BTC.
- Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000054 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
