Stephens Lowers Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target to $141.00

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2022

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Stephens to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of CPRT opened at $110.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.97 and its 200 day moving average is $118.07. Copart has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.14 million. Copart had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Copart will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Copart by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in Copart by 356.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 29,861 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,185,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,203,000 after buying an additional 610,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

