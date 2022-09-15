SThree (LON:STHR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $300.00

SThree Plc (LON:STHR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 300 ($3.62) and traded as high as GBX 303.50 ($3.67). SThree shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.62), with a volume of 1,440,807 shares.
SThree Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49. The firm has a market cap of £397.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 300 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 300.
SThree Company Profile
SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.
Featured Articles
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.