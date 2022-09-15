Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$88.50

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$82.00 to C$88.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$86.41.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Price Performance

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$76.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$73.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.08 billion and a PE ratio of 33.32. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$53.39 and a 12 month high of C$83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Dollarama

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.18%.

In related news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total value of C$133,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at C$516,682.20.

About Dollarama

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.