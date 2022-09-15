Stifel Nicolaus Increases Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$41.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Stelco from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stelco from C$71.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Stelco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Stelco from C$63.85 to C$53.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$53.77.

STLC stock opened at C$33.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$30.20 and a 52-week high of C$56.99.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

