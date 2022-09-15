Stifel Nicolaus Raises Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$88.50

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$82.00 to C$88.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

DLMAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.05.

DLMAF opened at $58.60 on Monday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.42.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

