Stock Traders Buy High Volume of UiPath Put Options (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,821 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 37% compared to the average volume of 4,979 put options.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,103. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $436,988,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,600,948 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $725,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698,008 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in UiPath by 27.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,026,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $457,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,440 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in UiPath by 251.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PATH. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

UiPath stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40. UiPath has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.11.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

