StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

