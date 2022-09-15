StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

