StockNews.com Downgrades Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

AMAT stock opened at $90.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.26. Applied Materials has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 146.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.