StockNews.com Downgrades Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) to Hold

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Blucora Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.01 million, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. Blucora has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Institutional Trading of Blucora

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Blucora had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $256.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hill Path Capital LP lifted its holdings in Blucora by 380.3% during the fourth quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 2,312,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,249 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Blucora by 162.2% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,420 shares in the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blucora during the first quarter valued at $7,350,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Blucora by 56.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 265,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Blucora by 228.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 272,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 189,447 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

