StockNews.com Downgrades ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) to Hold

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
ScanSource Price Performance
SCSC stock opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. ScanSource has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $41.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $697.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.44.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). ScanSource had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ScanSource
ScanSource Company Profile
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ScanSource (SCSC)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.