StockNews.com Downgrades ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) to Hold

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

ScanSource Price Performance

SCSC stock opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. ScanSource has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $41.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $697.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.44.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). ScanSource had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ScanSource

ScanSource Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 305.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

