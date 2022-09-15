StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Price Performance

Hudson Global stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average is $34.05. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hudson Global by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.