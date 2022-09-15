StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
TCON opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 970,224 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.
