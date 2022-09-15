StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TCON opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 841,989 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,103,005.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,776,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,331.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 872,849 shares of company stock worth $1,154,748 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 970,224 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Featured Articles

