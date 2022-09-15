StockNews.com Lowers Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) to Hold

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

AWI has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.96 and its 200-day moving average is $85.85. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $118.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.19 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 41.11%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,750,000 after buying an additional 575,715 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,129,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,244,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,046,000 after purchasing an additional 354,499 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,331,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,812,000 after buying an additional 304,922 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,917,000.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

