StockNews.com Lowers Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CNI opened at $119.89 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $106.61 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.77 and a 200 day moving average of $120.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.