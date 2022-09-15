StockNews.com Lowers Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CASY. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.00.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $214.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.07. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $223.90.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.22%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 454 shares in the company, valued at $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

