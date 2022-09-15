StockNews.com Lowers First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on First Solar to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Solar from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised First Solar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $135.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.46. First Solar has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $140.14.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $158,087.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $38,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,473 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,886. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,586 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in First Solar by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,505 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $6,349,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in First Solar by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 262,246 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

