StockNews.com Upgrades Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) to “Buy”

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AERI. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.25 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.92.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $16.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $751.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of -0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.