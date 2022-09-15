StockNews.com Upgrades Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) to Sell

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

CLDX has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $57.20.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $639,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at $888,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,150,089.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,161.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after buying an additional 1,343,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after buying an additional 546,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,433,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,889,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,675,000 after purchasing an additional 270,205 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 143.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,846,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,766 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

