StockNews.com Upgrades Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) to “Hold”

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.47 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.19. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager acquired 920 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $49,486.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,472,703.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,010.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.4% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Envestnet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

