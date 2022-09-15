StockNews.com Upgrades EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) to “Hold”

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.
Shares of EYPT opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $274.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.21. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.
