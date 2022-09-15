StockNews.com Upgrades MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Strong-Buy

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

MCFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

MCFT stock opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $386.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.79. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 65.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

