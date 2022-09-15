StockNews.com Upgrades Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) to Hold

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Performant Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ PFMT opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of -0.24. Performant Financial has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.74.
About Performant Financial
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.
