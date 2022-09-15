StockNews.com Upgrades Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) to Hold

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Performant Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ PFMT opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of -0.24. Performant Financial has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performant Financial

About Performant Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Performant Financial by 31.6% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 24,256 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 158,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 16.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 2,004.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 388,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

