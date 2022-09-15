StockNews.com Upgrades Viad (NYSE:VVI) to Hold

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Viad in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viad presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.
VVI stock opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. Viad has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $773.49 million, a PE ratio of -22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99.
Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.
