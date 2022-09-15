StockNews.com Upgrades Viad (NYSE:VVI) to Hold

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Viad in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viad presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

VVI stock opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. Viad has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $773.49 million, a PE ratio of -22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viad by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 898,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after acquiring an additional 408,966 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,341,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,460,000 after purchasing an additional 324,065 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 701,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,994,000 after purchasing an additional 238,135 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 814,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,030,000 after purchasing an additional 151,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 777,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 148,282 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

