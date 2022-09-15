Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 159 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

EL stock opened at $246.14 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

