Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $778,000 Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Amcor by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 891,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after acquiring an additional 118,769 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 13,819 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Amcor by 19.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,305,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,785,000 after buying an additional 713,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 90.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

