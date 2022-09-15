Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Purchases 4,642 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 62,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at National Retail Properties

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

NNN opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.57. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

See Also

