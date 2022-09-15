Strong (STRONG) Price Tops $7.27 on Major Exchanges

Strong (STRONG) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for $7.27 or 0.00036920 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Strong has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $98,571.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Strong Coin Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strong is strongblock.com/index.html.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

