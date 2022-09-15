Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 8,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 144,312 shares.The stock last traded at $52.82 and had previously closed at $54.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $925.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.01.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 26.90%.

In other news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $160,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $189,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $160,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.