Substratum Hits One Day Trading Volume of $107.00 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Substratum coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Substratum has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $287,810.62 and approximately $107.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,798.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00060791 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012688 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005497 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00065109 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00076763 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. Facebook | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

