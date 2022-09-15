Supercars Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.04 Million (CAR)

Supercars (CAR) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Supercars token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Supercars has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Supercars has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $11,899.00 worth of Supercars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Supercars alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,751.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00057854 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012718 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005481 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00064010 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00077005 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Supercars

Supercars (CRYPTO:CAR) is a token. Supercars’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,998,441 tokens. Supercars’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Supercars

According to CryptoCompare, “Supercars has built a CarDAO ecology in the metaverse that integrates car enthusiast communication and entertainment,with Supercar Club, Arena PVE, Arena PVP, Club League Tournament, Car Rental, LP Staking Pool, CarDAO Construction, NFT Trading, Car Fans Community, License Plate Bidding, and many other scenarios are played to create a truly interesting environment for players to compete and communicate with other car fans. Each Category has a different focus, but all related.”

