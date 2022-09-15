Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Insider Shaun Wills Acquires 125 Shares of Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) insider Shaun Wills purchased 125 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £150 ($181.25).

Shaun Wills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Shaun Wills purchased 110 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £150.70 ($182.09).

On Wednesday, July 13th, Shaun Wills purchased 112 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($181.34).

Superdry Stock Up 0.7 %

SDRY stock opened at GBX 119.20 ($1.44) on Thursday. Superdry plc has a 52-week low of GBX 113.40 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 343 ($4.14). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 130.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 149.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.93 million and a P/E ratio of -5.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Superdry Company Profile

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.38) target price on shares of Superdry in a report on Monday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 359 ($4.34).

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

