Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Pi Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.05. The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 389275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SGI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Superior Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Superior Gold Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.37 million and a P/E ratio of 10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.79.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold ( CVE:SGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$40.17 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Superior Gold Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.