SuperLauncher Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000811 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $754,358.22 and $116.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 404.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.61 or 0.15556334 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00839123 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021018 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,713,520 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

