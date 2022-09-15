SushiSwap (SUSHI) Market Capitalization Achieves $140.90 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $140.90 million and approximately $40.57 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00005608 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,745.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00058688 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012722 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005494 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00063898 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00076864 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens. SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens. SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI. Discord | Medium | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

