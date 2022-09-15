SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given New $495.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $515.00 to $495.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.09% from the company’s current price.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $557.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.57.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $377.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $414.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.91. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $355.37 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after buying an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,160,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,766,000 after buying an additional 370,500 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3,527,342.9% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,140,000 after buying an additional 246,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 67.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,614,000 after buying an additional 240,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.