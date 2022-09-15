SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Cut to $450.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $450.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.57.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $377.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $355.37 and a 1-year high of $763.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

